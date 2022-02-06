Online game WORDLE now available in Olelo Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Combined seas near 10 feet, with east winds 15 to 20 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Many people are playing a daily word game known as WORDLE, where people are guessing a Word of the Day within six tries using five-letter words. That game is now in Olelo Hawaii, known as Hulihua.
There's fewer alphabets on the list because Hawaiian does not have certain letters the English language does. The creator of this version of this Wordle, is a professor at the University of Maui College.
"Made it very easy to localize it and create your own version of it using your own word list using different writing systems. So I haven't done coding in a while. Downloaded it, made modifications and i have a selection of Hawaiian word lists," Keola Donaghy, University of Hawaii Maui College, said.
