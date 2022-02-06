 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Combined seas near 10 feet, with east winds 15 to 20 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Online game WORDLE now available in Olelo Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
wordle

Live interview with Keola Donaghy, UH Maui College

Many people are playing a daily word game known as WORDLE, where people are guessing a Word of the Day within six tries using five-letter words. That game is now in Olelo Hawaii, known as Hulihua.

There's fewer alphabets on the list because Hawaiian does not have certain letters the English language does. The creator of this version of this Wordle, is a professor at the University of Maui College.

"Made it very easy to localize it and create your own version of it using your own word list using different writing systems. So I haven't done coding in a while. Downloaded it, made modifications and i have a selection of Hawaiian word lists," Keola Donaghy, University of Hawaii Maui College, said.

Users can try the game at https://hulihua.net/

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you