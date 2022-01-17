 Skip to main content

Onipa'a (Stand Steadfast) Peace March commemorates overthrow of the Hawaiian Monarchy

Onipa'a March

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In Nu'uanu this morning, roads will be flooded with people as the Queen's Court holds its annual peace march commemorating the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

The march goes from from Mauna'ala - the Royal Mausoleum- in Nu'uanu Valley to Iolani Palace.

The procession starts at 10 am and will be followed by protocol at the Queen Lili'uokalani statue.

Speeches from kanaka maoli leaders are expected, music and a memorial for Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask who died last July.

The event will end by 6 pm.

If you're going in person, organizers say face masks and social distancing is mandatory.  

The event will be streaming live on Facebook to encourage people to stay home and watch online.