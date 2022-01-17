Onipa'a (Stand Steadfast) Peace March commemorates overthrow of the Hawaiian Monarchy By Web Staff Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In Nu'uanu this morning, roads will be flooded with people as the Queen's Court holds its annual peace march commemorating the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.The march goes from from Mauna'ala - the Royal Mausoleum- in Nu'uanu Valley to Iolani Palace.The procession starts at 10 am and will be followed by protocol at the Queen Lili'uokalani statue.Speeches from kanaka maoli leaders are expected, music and a memorial for Dr. Haunani-Kay Trask who died last July.The event will end by 6 pm.If you're going in person, organizers say face masks and social distancing is mandatory. The event will be streaming live on Facebook to encourage people to stay home and watch online. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nu'uanu Valley March Heraldry Sculpture Overthrow Road Lili'uokalani Monarchy Procession More From KITV Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers and the U.S. Marshals asking for public's help in locating Fordrick Kealoha Updated Dec 28, 2021 Top-stories USPS urging Hawaii residents to get holiday shipping done early Updated Nov 28, 2021 Local Maui Jim Classic Women's Basketball Tournament in person and open to the public Updated Dec 11, 2021 Local Rainbow Helicopter Tours makes emergency landing at Ford Island Updated Nov 21, 2021 Local Wednesday Weather: Flash Flood Watch Big Island Updated Dec 21, 2021 News Tiki's Grill has opened a themed Christmas Bar to draw in some extra customers this holiday season. Updated Dec 7, 2021 Recommended for you