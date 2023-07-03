OneNesian Music Festival happening Monday night at The Republik

Multimedia Journalist
Local and international artists will perform at the festival from 6pm to 11pm Monday night.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The OneNesian Festival is back at The Republik for the second year in a row! The festival brings local and international artists together for a night of performances.
It will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday and is open to all ages. To purchase tickets click here.
The OneNesian festival, by 455 Made and Future Now, encourages guests and artists from all over the pacific to come together for an evening of music, food, drinks, and fun!
The festival will also feature local Hawaiian and Micronesian favorites such as Wavvy, TheyLuvJohnny, and DJ Osna with HI93's very own Krystilez aka "Steezy."
You can enjoy Jeremiah's Island Fusion food and Tropicold Wai drinks!
