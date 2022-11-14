One Virginia football player killed in school shooting had ties to Hawaii

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia/HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One of three University of Virginia football players, gunned down Sunday night in a deadly school shooting had ties to Hawaii.
Saint Louis School is where some of the sports top players honed their football skills, including current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
It is also where BYU strong safety Micah Harper played too.
"Tua was a freshman and sophomore the years I went here. He is a great player playing in the NFL now. Marcus Mariota also won the Heisman Trophy during that time, and he brought it back to the school. So we all got to see it," said Harper.
Devin Chandler, one of three University of Virginia football players shot and killed Sunday night on campus, also played football at Saint Louis School, after taking part in Pop Warner football on Oahu.
"I played with him in 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th grade before I left. But we stayed in touch ever since. He was a person that would always put a smile on your face," added Harper.
Long before he ended up at UVA, Harper said Chandler showcased his football skills from a young age.
"He was a special athlete. You wanted to get him the ball as a receiver, because he can really make things happen."
Chandler made one goal happen last December, when he signed with Virginia as a wide receiver.
"His dream school growing up was Virginia, because that is where all his family lives," said Harper.
His family, and friends are devastated after a gunman shot and killed Chandler and two other football players Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, as students returned from a bus ride to Washington DC. Two others were also injured, one critically.
"When i heard the news, I was at a loss for words. He was so young. Someone I had known my whole life, I am an only child and he was the closest thing to a brother growing up - so it definitely hit home," added Harper.
The suspected shooter, was also on the bus with the victims and is a former football player too.
According to the University of Virginia, Christopher Darnell Jones joined the team in 2018 as a freshman running back but didn't play in any games.
He was arrested about 12-hours after the shooting and now faces three charges of Second-Degree Murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
The gunman took away the lives of aspiring athletes, but what he can't take away, according to Harper, are the great memories of his former teammate and friend Devin Chandler.
"He was a great guy. If you met him you would have loved him. Now I hope prayers go out to his family, I know Auntie D is going through a lot right now," said Harper.
Chandler attended Saint Louis School for three years from 2013 to 2016.
School President, Dr. Glenn Medeiros issued a statement that said "we learned the very sad news that a former Saint Louis School student lost his life in the tragic shooting in Virginia. We send the entire Chandler 'ohana our heartfelt prayers during this very difficult time."