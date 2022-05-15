One person in critical condition after vehicle crash with city bus By KITV4 Web Staff May 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – A 20-year-old man is in serious condition after his car crashed into the back of a city bus in Ewa Beach, Saturday evening.Rescue crews responded to Fort Weaver Road near the Aawa Drive intersection shortly after 5 p.m.The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) says the young man was trapped in his car and was removed using hydraulic rescue tools.Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated him on the scene, and took him to a hospital in critical condition.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. Local Mililani Middle School Switches to Single Track in the New School Year By Cynthia Yip Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Car Honolulu Fire Department Bus Rescue Transports Motor Vehicle Medicine Economics Emergency Medical Services Road Condition More From KITV 4 Island News Local Stocks regain their footing a day after big tech sell-off Updated Apr 27, 2022 Local Oahu unveils new traffic control project to curb pedestrian crashes in Kailua Updated Apr 1, 2022 Video Hawaii Democrats want state minimum wage raised in 2022 Updated Jan 1, 2022 Multimedia National small business week kicks off Updated May 2, 2022 Local Airport safety officials hope new AED sensors will help cut response time, save lives Updated Feb 14, 2022 News Native healers worry Omicron surge might shrink Hawaiian population Updated Dec 22, 2021 Recommended for you