One person in critical condition after vehicle crash with city bus

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A 20-year-old man is in serious condition after his car crashed into the back of a city bus in Ewa Beach, Saturday evening.

Rescue crews responded to Fort Weaver Road near the Aawa Drive intersection shortly after 5 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) says the young man was trapped in his car and was removed using hydraulic rescue tools.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated him on the scene, and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

