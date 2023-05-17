"One of the worst accidents I've seen." | Good Samaritan describes helping Waikapu crash victim

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The woman was caught in the undercarriage of Mudong's car and dragged a "significant" distance before she was released. Her condition was last listed as critical, after being taken to the Maui Memorial medical center.
"It was one of the worst accidents I've seen," explains Pilliod, who says he arrived on scene where the victim was, just after the accident. "Her shoulder was torn open from being dragged down the road. She was bleeding from her forehead."
Pilliod applied pressure to the bleeding using towels, and other bystanders helped. His focus was to keep her awake, while stopping the bleeding, until medics arrived.
"She was breathing the entire time, which is pretty much a miracle. [The accident] was a bad one. One gentleman -- I think he saw the accident -- and he was cussing and screaming and yelling. At one point I said, 'Hey, you know, she needs positive energy, she needs a prayer, she needs goods spirits around her. They'll be time for that later.' He said, 'Absolutely.' Someone else came over and was praying over her. "
Pilliod says he was an EMT and firefighter back in California. "It makes you angry, it makes you want to cry. I just hugged my wife. I have a scooter...it's time to go up for sale."
The suspect was booked on multiple injury complaints, including operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, but he has since been released pending investigation.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.