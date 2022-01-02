One of Marjorie Taylor Greene's verified Twitter accounts permanently suspended from Twitter

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1148 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the island of
Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
The entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
A Flood Watch is also in effect.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 300 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oahu in Honolulu
County through 1230 PM HST...
At 1123 AM HST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
apporaching from the south. Strong winds in excess of 40 mph may
occur as the storm moves through.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Honolulu, Waipio, Waimanalo, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks,
Hawaii Kai, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Wheeler Field, Waikele,
Kapolei, Kahuku, Kalihi, Barbers Point, Waiahole, Moanalua, Nanakuli
and Pearl City.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH 6 PM THIS
EVENING...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A moist and unstable airmass will bring heavy showers and a
few thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu today, in areas which
have seen significant rainfall over the past couple days. Any
training of these heavy showers and thunderstorms could
result in flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
&&
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a news conference about the National Defense Authorization Bill at the U.S. Capitol on September 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Freedom Caucus announced they will not support the military funding bill, saying it does not hold President Biden accountable for the Afghanistan withdrawal, it undermines homeland security and they oppose the female draft amendment to the bill. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(CNN) -- Twitter has permanently suspended Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account @mtgreenee, the company confirmed to CNN Sunday morning.
A Twitter spokesperson said the company "permanently suspended" the account "for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."
Greene, a right-wing Republican, most frequently tweeted from the handle @mtgreenee, which had more than 465,000 followers. She still has access to and can tweet from her official congressional account @RepMTG, which has more than 386,000 followers.
The Georgia lawmaker has a long history of embracing baseless conspiracy theories, and she has been a serial tweeter of false claims -- about the election, the Capitol insurrection and other subjects -- since she won her seat in November, 2020.
Twitter had previously temporarily restricted Greene's account for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and Covid-19.
Greene's ban comes almost a year after the platform banned former President Donald Trump in the wake of the deadly January 6 insurrection.
The tweet that prompted the permanent ban included a misleading graph purporting to show deaths related to Covid-19 vaccines, which Greene claimed have been ignored, according to a person familiar with Twitter's decision.
Americans are encouraged to submit details on adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination to the US Department of Health and Human Services' Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. While many adverse events -- including deaths -- have been reported, very few have been causally linked to the vaccines. All Covid-19 vaccines available in the United States have been scientifically proven to be extremely safe and highly effective.
The tweet was sent at 1:46 p.m. ET on New Year's Day, according to a screenshot obtained by CNN.
According to Twitter's Covid-19 misinformation policy, users can receive a one-week suspension if they violate that policy four times. Violating the Covid-19 policy five or more times can result in a permanent ban.
Greene released a statement after the ban, part of which said: "Social media platforms can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!"
This story has been updated with additional information Sunday.