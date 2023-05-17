One man injured after Kamehameha Highway utility pole crash | UPDATE

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
UPDATE 6:00 p.m. - Roads have reopened, according to Honolulu Police.
HPD reported that a 69-year-old driver may have been suffering a medical emergency while traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway, when he veered into oncoming traffic, and sideswiped a car with two passengers traveling southbound.
The man then drove his car off the road, and hit a wooden utility pole. The 69-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His 75-year-old passenger, and the two passengers in the sideswiped car, were all uninjured.
Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kamehameha Highway has been shut down in both directions near Haleiwa on Oahu’s North Shore due to a major car crash.
440p Waialua/Haleiwa update: Power restored to ~410 customers. ~280 customers to remain without power until crews complete repairs to downed power line. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage
Honolulu Police have closed the highway between Papailoa Road and Pohaku Loa Way while crews investigate the scene.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. According to investigators, one car side-swiped the other before it careened into a pole. Bystanders in the area performed CPR on the driver before paramedics arrived and transported that person to the hospital in critical condition.
The patient in critical condition has only been identified as a 70-year-old man. Two other men, a 28-year-old and a 27-year-old, both declined treatment at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Haleiwa Senior Center reported a power outage around 2:30 p.m., which may have been caused by a downed power pole.
