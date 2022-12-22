One man dead in motorcycle accident; parts of Kamehameha Highway closed By KITV Web Staff Dec 22, 2022 Dec 22, 2022 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HEEIA, Oahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu Emergency Services says a man died after crashing his motorcycle along Kamehameha, near Imiloa Street around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. News Rep. Kahele Proposes Lower Blood Quantum for Lease Succession by Jeremy Lee As of 4 p.m., Honolulu police are still on scene. Kamehameha Highway is closed between Miomio Loop and Hunalepo Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the areas and to expect delays.Traffic is being rerouted into a residential area.This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motorcycle Crash Police Transports Traffic Honolulu Driver Emergency Services More From KITV 4 Island News Local Honolulu firefighters extinguish home fire in Kailua Updated Jun 10, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Mostly dry with light to moderate trade winds Updated Jun 8, 2022 Local Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue with a mix of sunshine and clouds Updated Jun 20, 2022 Business Biden announces new travel rules to fight 'unnecessary hidden fees' Updated Sep 26, 2022 Local Volunteer group that cleans illegal dumping on Maui road puts out a call for help Updated Nov 25, 2022 Crime & Courts Big Island man charged with felony abuse, assault and terroristic threatening Updated Sep 29, 2022 Recommended for you