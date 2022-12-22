 Skip to main content
One man dead in motorcycle accident; parts of Kamehameha Highway closed

HEEIA, Oahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred along Kamehameha Highway. 

Honolulu Emergency Services says a man died after crashing his motorcycle along Kamehameha, near Imiloa Street around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. 

