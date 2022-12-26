One man dead after Kalanianaole Highway crash By KITV Web Staff Dec 26, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1 man was killed in a fatal crash on East Oahu. One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a collision on Kalanianaole Highway near Hanauma Bay.Around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the area after a car hit a guardrail. A man, 84, was dead when paramedics arrived. The other passenger, a 79-year-old woman, was listed in serious condition. As of 9:00 p.m., Kalanianaole Hwy is still closed in both directions between Hanauma Bay and the Lanai lookout while police investigate.This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Honolulu Little League heads to the World Series after beating Arizona 9-2 Updated Aug 16, 2022 News A nonprofit is helping to end youth homelessness in Hawaii Updated Jun 7, 2022 Local Some US citizens can return to country with expired passports Dec 28, 2021 News Kauai's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to be the highest in the state Updated Feb 15, 2022 Local Rainbow Bridge on Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa to undergo emergency repairs Updated Apr 8, 2022 Local Navy: No drinking water fouled by spill of firefighting foam Updated Dec 12, 2022 Recommended for you