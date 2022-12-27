One man dead after Kalanianaole Highway crash | UPDATE

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: Honolulu Police confirm the death of a passenger in a car crash in the Hawaii Kai area Monday evening.
On Monday, December 26, 2022, around 7:35 p.m., a 79-year-old woman, with her 84-year-old male passenger, were driving eastbound on Kalanianaole Highway. While in the area east of the Hanauma Bay Road, the vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail several times before coming to a stop.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Speed may have been a factor in this collision. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factors.
This is the 55th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 46 at the same time in 2021.
This investigation is ongoing.
---
ORIGINAL STORY
One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after a collision on Kalanianaole Highway near Hanauma Bay.
Around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the area after a car hit a guardrail. A man, 84, was dead when paramedics arrived. The other passenger, a 79-year-old woman, was listed in serious condition.
As of 9:00 p.m., Kalanianaole Hwy is still closed in both directions between Hanauma Bay and the Lanai lookout while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.