One man dead after Kalanianaole Highway crash | UPDATE

1 man was killed in a fatal crash on East Oahu.

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.: Honolulu Police confirm the death of a passenger in a car crash in the Hawaii Kai area Monday evening.

On Monday, December 26, 2022, around 7:35 p.m., a 79-year-old woman, with her 84-year-old male passenger, were driving eastbound on Kalanianaole Highway. While in the area east of the Hanauma Bay Road, the vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail several times before coming to a stop.

