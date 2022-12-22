 Skip to main content
One man dead after crashing into guardrail on Kamehameha Highway | UPDATE

  Updated
UPDATE 4:50 p.m. -- A 33-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle along Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe area.

According to HPD, the motorcyclist was traveling along Kamehameha Highway, around Hunaahi Place, when he lost control and hit a guardrail. 

