One man dead after crashing into guardrail on Kamehameha Highway | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Dec 22, 2022 Dec 22, 2022 Updated 47 min ago

UPDATE 4:50 p.m. -- A 33-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle along Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe area.According to HPD, the motorcyclist was traveling along Kamehameha Highway, around Hunaahi Place, when he lost control and hit a guardrail. He was ejected onto the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene.The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. According to police, speed does appear to be a contributing factor in this collision. It's not known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.The investigation is ongoing. --ORIGINAL STORYHEEIA, Oahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu Emergency Services says a man died after crashing his motorcycle along Kamehameha, near Imiloa Street around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 22.

As of 4 p.m., Honolulu police are still on scene. Kamehameha Highway is closed between Miomio Loop and Hunalepo Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the areas and to expect delays.Traffic is being rerouted into a residential area.This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Tags Motorcycle Crash Police Transports Traffic Honolulu Driver Emergency Services