One lane to reopen July 21 after water main break damages Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay | UPDATE

UPDATE 9:00pm, July 20: The City and County of Honolulu is reporting that Kamehameha Highway will reopen contraflow traffic on Thursday, July 21 at 4:30am.
Those in the area are still urged to conserve water. TheBus will resume normal service.
Delays are expected as the area is still under repair.
ORIGINAL STORY
KAHANA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There were two water breaks on Kamehameha Highway in Oahu on Sunday -- a huge 30" pipe break on Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay Beach Park and another smaller break near Crouching Lion Inn.
The result was water flooding the road and causing damage to a bridge near Kahana Bay.
“What happens when we have a big break, like the 30" pipe break, it can cause other breaks along the system,” said Board of Water Supply PIO Kathleen Pahinui.
Visitors trying to get to a nearby wedding found themselves divorced from the proceeding.
“Right now we're missing it. We had to park down a ways and then we had to walk with our little one. We are waiting for an Uber to get to the wedding,” said visitor Wendy Selesto.
Resident Ted Guillermo found himself separated from a friend.
“To go to his house I would have to go all the way to the back to the North Shore. So there's no way I can see him today. It has to be another day,” said Guillermo.
Crews are dealing with the smaller break on Kamehameha Highway, but the big break by Kahana Bridge could take another week or more just to prepare to fix the pipe.
“There was dirt under the road portion where the road meets the bridge. The dirt underneath it shores up the road. That got washed away when the main break broke. So what we have to do now is fill up that space,” said Pahinui.
