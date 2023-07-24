One-eyed kitten at Hawaii Cat Cafe seeking 'furever' home By KITV Web Staff Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Cat Cafe is looking for furever homes for their adoptable cats, including one-eyed kitten Onion. 2-month-old Onion is just one of the many pets available for adoption. Adoption fees are half off, and buy one, get one pet free, through July. You can see more of the adoptable pets, including Onion, here.The Hawaii Cat Cafe has found homes for nearly 3,000 cats, owner Cindy Washburn tells KITV4. Learn more and book a reservation at the cafe here. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cat Café Hawaii Cat Cafe Kitten Cat Honolulu Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Woman found beaten to death in Makaha, teen arrested for murder | UPDATE Updated Apr 21, 2022 Local Wednesday Weather: Trades ease up, drier weather expected Updated Jun 16, 2022 News Boaters Beware: Hawaii Has 2nd Highest Boating Fatality Rate In US Updated Jun 29, 2023 Crime & Courts Man convicted in 2011 Honolulu manslaughter case wanted for probation violation Updated Feb 13, 2023 Crime & Courts Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says Updated Feb 6, 2023 Local Tuesday's 2022 election filing deadline shows historic number of Republicans, familiar Democratic names Updated Aug 12, 2022 Recommended for you