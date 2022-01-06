 Skip to main content

Omicron surge prompts worker shortage at some Hawaii businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
Credit union website shows customers modified hours

Credit union website alerts customers to modified hours

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The coronavirus omicron variant's high rate of transmission has some Hawaii businesses scrambling with a shortage of employees available to come in for work.

Several businesses are shortening their hours to adjust to the lack of staffing.

Maui County Federal Credit Union announced on their website that branches will be closed Saturdays until further notice. The small company is out of more than a fourth of its work force with 15 people falling ill.

The company's Maui Marketplace branch is closed the rest of the week according to the company's CEO.

On the Big Island, Vehicle Registration and licensing services cited "staffing issues" for closures earlier this week in Hilo, Kau and Waimea. The Office of the mayor specified in reference to vehicle registration hours that "modified hours are pending staff availability." 

Foodland will be shutting it's doors this Sunday January 9th. A Foodland spokesperson told KITV4 the one day closure is related to COVID. Sheryl Toda said employees have had to pick up shifts with such regularity that Foodland decided to issue a company wide closure for Sunday.

The company says Christmas is the only day the business shutters its doors completely. Controversially, it will be a day without pay. 

