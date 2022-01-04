Omicron now accounts for 95% of new US Covid-19 infections

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 115 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1006 AM HST, radar indicated heavy showers moving over
Oahu from the southwest, primarily affecting leeward portions
of the island. While most of the showers are producing
rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, a recent downpour
in Lualualei dropped nearly an inch of rain in 15 minutes.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu, especially leeward areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 115 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
The Omicron variant caused 95.4% of new Covid-19 cases in the US last week – significantly higher than the previous week, according to estimates posted Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over the past four weeks, Omicron has risen rapidly in estimates, accounting for:
8.0% of cases the week ending Dec. 11
37.9% of cases the week ending Dec. 18
77.0% of cases the week ending Dec. 25
95.4% of cases the week ending Jan. 1
The Delta variant makes up nearly all of the rest.
Note: Not every Covid-19 test is sent for the extra genetic sequencing needed to detect which variant has infected someone. The CDC works off samples and extrapolates its estimates based on that extra testing.