Oktoberfest celebration coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium at the end of the month!The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9.The event will feature German-style beers, food trucks, prize giveaways, entertainment and games, including oversized Jenga, connect four, and horseshoes. Professional detailing will even be offered to those looking to clean up their ride...Tickets start at just $35, and can be purchased online, or on event day.To get your tickets, visit https://oktoberfesthawaii.com/. (Must be 21+ to enter.)