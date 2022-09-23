Oktoberfest celebration comes to Hawaii September 24 By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium this weekend!The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9 p.m.The event will feature German-style beers, food trucks, prize giveaways, entertainment and games, including oversized Jenga, connect four, and horseshoes. Business Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu By Duane Shimogawa Professional detailing will even be offered to those looking to clean up their ride...Tickets start at just $35, and can be purchased online, or on event day.To get your tickets, visit https://oktoberfesthawaii.com/. (Must be 21+ to enter.) Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oktoberfest Celebration Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Remembering Robert Kekaula one year after his passing, his lasting legacy, and the new RK Fellowship Updated Jun 20, 2022 Local Honolulu Little League heads to the World Series after beating Arizona 9-2 Updated Aug 16, 2022 Local Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona shares why he is running for Hawaii governor Updated Aug 11, 2022 Local Aggressive 14-foot Tiger shark spotted at Maili Beach in Leeward Oahu Updated Aug 30, 2022 Local Lane closure scheduled for portions of Waimea beginning December 1 Nov 24, 2021 Local Honolulu city officials to host webinar for landlords, renters on relief and mediation Updated May 10, 2022 Recommended for you