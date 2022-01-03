OIA announces NO fans allowed at events until further notice BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA) announced Monday that NO fans will be allowed in the stands until further notice.The OIA reports it came to the decision due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. This affects the Spring basketball season where student-athletes are scheduled to play beginning this Thursday. Refunds will be processed but they're also reminding everyone that masks are required for all actively participating athletes and coaches.Students participating in paddling, swimming, diving, and wrestling do NOT need to wear masks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oahu Interscholastic Association Athlete Sport Basketball Season Spring Refund Student Coach Fan Oia More From KITV Local Honolulu Fire Department extinguishes Aiea house fire Updated Dec 20, 2021 Local Gov. Ige announces $365 million allocated toward capital improvement projects in Hawaii Updated Nov 16, 2021 Local Evening tours commemorate Queen Kapiolani's birthday Updated Dec 27, 2021 Local Honolulu’s new head of Homeland Security Investigations says financial crimes, cyber crimes his priority Updated Nov 18, 2021 Local The Navy is working on plans to flush contaminated water, including shipping in massive water filters Updated Dec 14, 2021 News UH Men’s Basketball team placed on pause due to COVID-19 Updated Dec 27, 2021 Recommended for you