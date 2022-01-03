Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OIA announces NO fans allowed at events until further notice

  • Updated
  • 0
OIA stands

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA) announced Monday that NO fans will be allowed in the stands until further notice.

The OIA reports it came to the decision due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. This affects the Spring basketball season where student-athletes are scheduled to play beginning this Thursday. 

Refunds will be processed but they're also reminding everyone that masks are required for all actively participating athletes and coaches.

Students participating in paddling, swimming, diving, and wrestling do NOT need to wear masks.