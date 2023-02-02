Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless.
A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
But then, in 2014, his son Grant committed suicide. Only after his death did his dad learn Grant was doing volunteer work on these trips.
"He befriended a friend at Punahou whose father was homeless. He would go with his friend to meet her father," explained Bill.
The teens would hand out Vienna Sausages to the houseless.
"After he passed in 2014, I wanted to carry on his legacy," he said.
Bill comes twice a year and passes out hundreds of cans of sausage. He handed out about 500 on this two week trip alone. He calls the project #Grantspeed, a play on the word Godspeed.
And one psychologist offered some advice to anyone reading this story: the next time you see a houseless person, "change your perception, your world view of homeless. Look under the iceberg. There's a real person there."
Bill's family friends, who are now living in Hawaii, want to take up the cause in his absence.
"I intend to get my company involved from the US Army to carry on Bill's son's legacy and help the community in any way we can," said Joshua Austin who serves in the Army.
Joshua says he's asked his platoon leader, and together they will be asking their company commander.
Joshua's wife Jailyn added that she's been coming up with marketing ideas.
"Maybe getting the bigger platforms, TikTok, Instagram. Building a bigger platform, making more awareness, trying to bring more people involved," she said.
Their work to feed the hungry is also feeding their souls.
To learn more about this and to follow Bill's trip, search Facebook #Grantspeed RAK or William Michael Bauer.