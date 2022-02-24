OHA picks Trask as new interim trustee for Hawai'i Island

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Board of Trustees Thursday selected Mililani Trask of Hilo to serve as the new OHA Trustee for Hawaii Island.
Trask is a lawyer and a well-known Native Hawaiian rights activist who has served the Hawaiian community for decades.
For more than 30 years, she has served as the executive director of The Gibson Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting Native Hawaiians to attain homeownership.
Trask and two other candidates, Lanakila Mangauli and Kaloa Robinson were nominated for consideration to replace former trustee, Keola Lindsey, who resigned on Feb. 1, 2022.
Trask was approved by a two-thirds vote of OHA's board.
In her statement of interest submitted to trustees Trask said:
“I have dedicated my life to the uplifting of the Hawaiian peoples, the opposition to systemic racism that we face and the eradication of poverty, landlessness, and ill health which are current manifestations of our collective colonial past. I state unequivocally, that if I am supported by the majority of the current Trustees, I will pledge to speak honestly, argue strenuously for consensus, and listen to and consider the words of my fellow Trustees as we work together to advance the status and condition of our peoples.”
She will serve in the position until the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.