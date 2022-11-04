Oh Baby! Family Expo happening this weekend in Honolulu

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM HST THIS MORNING
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1030 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 926 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain was diminishing
over windward Oahu north of Kaneohe, though pockets of
showers continued to fall at a rate up to 1 inch per hour.
Oahu Department of Emergency Management reported elevated
streams around Hauula, and some further rise in streams will
be possible through 1000 AM.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Kaaawa, Kahuku, Waikane, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park, Malaekahana State Park,
Kualoa, Turtle Bay, Pupukea and Sunset Beach.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

  Updated
  • 0
Oh Baby! Expo

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 21st annual Oh Baby! Expo, toy, game and party expo is being hosted at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Nov. 5 and 6. 

There will be over 100 vendors at the event selling different items. Families can enjoy the Foodie Food court, The Joy Mobile, inflatables, and photo opportunities with different characters. 

