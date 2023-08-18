Officials warn of 'aggressive' 10-foot Tiger shark swimming near Magic Island, Ala Moana Bowls

Digital Content Manager
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A shark warning has been issued after an “aggressive” Tiger shark was spotted swimming through the Ala Moana Bowls and Magic Island areas on Oahu’s south shore.
The warning went out just after 11:30 a.m. Officials did not say how far off shore the shark was spotted. The shark was identified as a 10-foot Tiger shark. There have been no reports of injuries.
Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water. In an emergency, call 911.
In early April, a 58-year-old man was attacked by a Tiger shark while surfing at Kewalos on Oahu’s South Shore. That man survived but lost a foot in the attack.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
