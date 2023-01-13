Officials urge drivers to avoid Lanikai area over the holiday weekend due to road closures, parking restrictions

LANIKAI (KITV4) -- Oahu residents and visitors are urged to avoid non-essential travel to Lanikai, as parking restrictions will be in effect through January 17, 2023 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is anticipating increased travel and traffic congestion, and are asking Oahu residents and visitors to plan accordingly -- and avoid the Lanikai area if possible.
Current parking restrictions will continue in Kailua and Lanikai between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., until Tuesday, January 17, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion for residents along the Lanikai-Kaʻōhao shoreline during the Martin Luther King Jr. 3-day weekend. Parking in Makaliʻi Place, right outside of Lanikai, will also be restricted.
“Local residents and tourists all love the fun and scenery of the Lanikai-Kaʻōhao shoreline, and weekends bring a regular crush of visitors to the beaches here. This effect is magnified further on long weekends,” said DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi. “But we recognize that an ongoing traffic improvement project near the Kalapawai roundabout has created temporary traffic delays that are worsened by the massive influx of beachgoers over the weekend – even though there is no construction occurring over the holiday weekend.
"The Department of Transportation Services will deploy extra resources this weekend, including special duty police officers, to assist in congestion management. For this weekend, we are humbly asking that our visitors consider any other of the fine beach parks on our Windward shoreline as an alternative to Kailua Beach Park and Lanikai beaches.”
For more information on parking restrictions and detours in the area, please click here.