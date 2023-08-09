 Skip to main content
Officials renew call for visitors to leave Maui as worry turns to resources for affected residents

  • Updated
Lahaina Fire aerial
Courtesy: Richard Olsten

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency officials renewed their call for visitors to leave Lahaina, and the island of Maui itself, due to limited resources desperately needed for impacted residents.

Officials say a mass bus evacuation for visitors will be staged at Sheraton Maui Resort in Kaʻanapali Wednesday afternoon to take visitors directly to Kahului Airport.

Richard Olsten, the owner and operator of Air Maui Helicopter Tours, shared devastating and heartbreaking daylight images showing the extent of devastation caused by a wildfire in Lahaina town.
Lahaina Fire aerial

