Officials renew call for visitors to leave Maui as worry turns to resources for affected residents

Five Maui County buses, each with a capacity of 49 people, and five Polynesian Adventure Tours buses, each with a capacity of 50, are being used to transport visitors to the airport. The first wave of buses was set to arrive at the hotel at 4 p.m.
Officials say personal vehicles can go to the airport through Kahahuloa. Rental cars can be left on site.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says seats are available on outgoing flights at Kahului Airport. Travelers will need to call airlines to make reservations.
While traffic is not being allowed into Lahaina, those looking to get out of town can do so via Kahakuloa. Only Kahakuloa residents may access Kahakuloa via Waihee. According to Maui Police officials.
There have been no changes in containment for the Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry fires, officials said in their 4 p.m. situation update.
President Joe Biden issued a statement, Wednesday afternoon, offering condolences to the people of Maui and promising a swift federal response to the disaster.
At least six people are dead in devastating fires burning on Maui, Mayor Richard Bissen confirmed in a press conference earlier in the afternoon. It is still unclear if those fatalities are related to the fire or from residents who sought refuge in the ocean.
“This is a deeply somber day,” Bissen said. “The gravity of losing any life is tragic. As we grieve with their families, we offer prayers for comfort in this inconsolable time.”
Firefighting teams are persistently battling the relentless blaze that has consumed multiple structures and swathes of vegetation in Lahaina. A fleet of four helicopters, including assets from the US Coast Guard and Navy, took to the skies to aid in the ongoing firefighting campaign, Wednesday morning.
Earlier, high winds, clocking speeds of up to 80 mph, had rendered the airspace too hazardous for safe operations. As of 9:30 a.m., containment remained unchanged for the Lahaina, Pulehu, and Upcountry fires, indicating the arduous nature of the battle faced by the firefighting personnel.
The US Coast Guard reported that they had rescued 14 people who had fled into the waters off Lahaina. Among the rescued were two young children.
Richard Olsten, the owner and operator of Air Maui Helicopter Tours, shared devastating and heartbreaking daylight images showing the extent of devastation caused by a wildfire in Lahaina town.
More than 2,100 people utilized emergency shelters overnight. Maui Preparatory Academy in Napili, Maui High School in Kahului, War Memorial Center, and Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani were all opened up as emergency shelters.
Early on Wednesday, residents of Kihei were allowed to return to their homes. Meanwhile, firefighters continued efforts against the Pulehu fire, persistently burning mauka of Kihei.
Evacuees housed at the Maui Preparatory Academy shelter were relocated to Kaʻanapali hotels for the retrieval of their belongings, followed by an evacuation route through Kahakuloa leading to Lahaina.
In West Maui, the firefighters encountered the added obstacle of limited access routes for heavy equipment. Because of this, officials say the county Department of Public Works is working to clear pathways in the region.
Barricades have been installed across the area, including Front Street, Lahainaluna Road, and Papalaua Street.
President Biden has been briefed on the situation unfolding in Hawaii. The president issued the following statement:
"Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed. We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.
I have ordered all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with response. The Hawaiian National Guard has mobilized Chinook Helicopters to help with fire suppression and search and rescue on the Island of Maui. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy Third Fleets are supporting response and rescue efforts. The U.S. Marines are providing Black Hawk Helicopters to fight the fires on the Big Island. The Department of Transportation is working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from Maui, and the Department of the Interior and the United States Department of Agriculture stand ready to support post fire recovery efforts.
I urge all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert."
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.