Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island

Big Island mountain lion sighting

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island.

Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

