Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island.
Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The video is dark, but you can make out a light-colored animal walking alongside the roadway.
The Hawaii Agriculture Department is the lead agency looking into the sighting report. A spokesperson tells KITV4 an inspector is investigating.
The State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) received reports of possible big cat sightings on the Big Island as far back as one month ago. However, crews placed bait and cameras to try to capture evidence of it without success.
The DLNR says it removed trail cameras about 10 days ago.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.