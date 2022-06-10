 Skip to main content
Officials at King Kamehameha Commission encourage more people to learn Olelo Hawaii

  Updated
  • 0
King Kamehameha Celebration

HONOLULU (KITV4) – June 11 marks the 150th annual King Kamehameha Day across the Hawaiian Islands. On this holiday weekend, experts say they want to celebrate 'Ōlelo Hawai'i, the Hawaiian language.

Officials at the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission say their message this year is to encourage more Hawaiian residents to find ways to learn the language.

"There is a different aspect on this anniversary. While we’re celebrating the unification of the islands. We are also celebrating our culture which is embedded in our language,” said Kainoa Daines, chair of the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission.

They say this year's legislative session was a success. A few lawmakers pushed for pro Hawaiian language legislation, such as requesting a formal apology from the state for prohibiting the native language in schools for a period beginning in 1896.

King Kamehameha Celebration

“My great grandfather and great grandmother are the last two in my family to speak Hawaiian fluently. I had to learn it in high school, and I'm still learning. I think we all are trying to learn in some capacity. It’s important to bring back 'Ōlelo Hawaii, it’s the language of our home," said Daines.

He also said the parades will feature native speakers and that practicing the language is one of the best ways to preserve Hawaiian culture.

