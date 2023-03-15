Office of Hawaiian Affairs announces $9 million in grants to support Native Hawaiians

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than $9 million will be made available in grant solicitations to help Native Hawaiian, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) announced Wednesday.
The solicitation categories include community grants to strengthen family, culture, and land connections, as well as grants to support education, health, housing, economic stability, homestead communities, and iwi kūpuna repatriation and reinternment, OHA said.
OHA is launching two new grant categories to support Native Hawaiians with disaster recovery and provide technical assistance to organizations serving Native Hawaiians. With a legacy of supporting more than a decade of community events, OHA’s ʻAhahui Grant Program is making more than $300,000 available for community events scheduled from June 2023 to December 2023.
Grant applications will now be reviewed on a rolling deadline in order to better accommodate community needs, officials said.
“OHA Grants play a key role in providing our beneficiaries with much-needed support and services in education, health, housing, and economic stability. We look forward to supporting innovative community-based programming throughout the pae ʻāina that helps to improve the quality of life for Native Hawaiians,” said OHA Board Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey in a press release.
Eligible nonprofits must show that at least 60% of participants are Native Hawaiian and must be able to provide 20% in matching funds for larger program grants, according to program guidelines.
