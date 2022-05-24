Oahu's Summer Fun Program instituting indoor mask mandate

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu’s Summer Fun keiki day camp will institute an indoor masking requirement as a new surge of COVID-19 cases is hitting Hawaii.
Children participating in the program will be required to wear a mask while indoors or when inside vehicles, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Office announced. Masks will not be required outdoors.
“As we find ourselves in this unique situation of increasing COVID cases with stable COVID hospitalizations, we have chosen to take these precautionary measures to keep the keiki and staff of our most popular park program safe,” Blangiardi said.
The requirement, so far, does not apply to adult staff members. However, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is consulting with staff union representatives concerning an indoor mask mandate for Summer Fun staff.
“A majority of our City and park staff have already chosen to voluntarily wear masks in these types of settings, and we certainly encourage all staff and the public to take the best approach for their community and personal health in these decisions,” Blangiardi said.
Other COVID-19 mitigation protocols will also be in place at the day camp, including sanitizer and additional disposable masks. Program officials ask parents to keep their children home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or other illnesses.
Despite the extra precaution, the 2022 Summer Fun Program is returning to full capacity this year after being limited in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Officials say full refunds will be available to parents who want to take their kids out of the program due to the policy change. Those interested in a refund are asked to contact the park staff at the Summer Fun site at which they registered.
