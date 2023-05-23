Oahu's stolen vehicles used for other crimes

But criminals only face charges in about 7% of those cases.
This year, an average of 5 cars and trucks are stolen EVERY day around Oahu.
While that may seems like a lot, it is actually down from last year's total of 2,500 stolen vehicles, or 7 cars and trucks stolen every day.
"We hear people telling stories of their cars stolen in broad daylight, at home, at the mall," said Kent Izuka, with Security & Sound Systems.
There experts install devices on cars and trucks so they won't join the 750 vehicles that have already been stolen around Oahu this year.
"Everyone thinks they have a security system, because they have a remote control that has a lock,unlock and panic button. That is really misleading," added Izuka.
In the past, certain cars like Hondas were targeted because they were easy to hot wire and steal, but that is not the case now.
"We see a decrease in vehicles that we find with the ignition assembly damaged, thieves are not forcing the car to start. We are seeing a lot nowadays that they are using the keys," said Acting Capt. Dru Akagi, with Honolulu Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.
Criminals steal vehicles all around Oahu, but Akagi says there are auto theft hot spots, "One of our problem areas is coastal areas. People go to the beach and they put their keys in a towel or they hide it in the car or use a lock box. That is a problem area for auto thefts."
Once a criminal takes off with you vehicle, it usually doesn't end up in a chop shop for parts or shipped out of state.
"The majority of these vehicles, they are used to commit other crimes. Usually we find them shortly thereafter, and they are recovered," stated Akagi.
That is why it is important to call police to report a stolen vehicle.
They will first check to make sure your car wasn't towed for some reason.
Then police will put out an all-points bulletin to try to locate it.
Even if you do get your sweet ride back, don't expect it to be in the same condition you left it in.
"People who steal vehicles have no regard for personal property. They really do damage to the vehicle. A lot of the vehicles that get recovered, there is a lot of damage to them," added Akagi.
There are high tech ways to safeguard your car, including security systems that can listen for breaking glass or sense if a car is being lifted by criminals trying to steal rims or catalytic converters.
But a simple way to deter auto thefts is very low tech: simply locking your doors and keeping your keys with you.