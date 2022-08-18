Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant.
Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge, committing to the 100% transition to renewable energy by 2045.
Meanwhile, the Kapolei facility emits nearly 1.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.
Still, the closure also means a drastic price hike in electricity bills.
Hawaiian Electric estimates Oahu residents should expect an increase of $15 a month. It's the reason state legislators are now criticizing the lack of action taken earlier by the company to mitigate some of that blow to residents.
"When we passed the coal plant shutdown mandate in 2020, we assumed everyone would be on board -- we as a community would be marching forward with renewable projects, but that didn't happen," explained Sen. Glenn Wakai. "I think what we are facing is the perfect disaster. It was totally preventable."
Originally, that increase was only expected to be about $2 a month, but because of supply chain issues that estimate again standing at around $15.
Wakai says, while it's especially frustrating to see so many residents already struggling financially, there really is no immediate solution.