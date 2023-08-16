Oahu's La Pietra school takes in Maui students displaced by wildfires devastation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Students on Maui headed back to the classrooms on Wednesday. In a heartwarming turn of events, some private schools on Oahu are extending a helping hand to students affected by the recent devastation on Maui.
Amid the turmoil on Maui, a glimmer of hope on Oahu where some private schools including La Pietra - Hawaii School for Girls have opened their doors to students from Maui who have been displaced by the devastation.
Jennifer Grems is La Pietra – Interim Head of School says, "Talking about community normalcy for students so families the adults can do the things they need to do to figure out the path forward.”
And a senior student, Elyssa Arquero who is in the same class as one of the displaced Maui students says,“I couldn’t imagine what it will be like to lose your home to devastation I don’t know what’s that like I just want to be there for my peers and these students.”
So far, 2 students from Maui started school on Wednesday and 2 others will be at La Pietra by the end of the week.
There are 130 private and parochial schools in Hawaii 15 of them are on Maui. One school was totally destroyed and that was Sacred Hearts.
Philip Bossert is the HI Assoc. of Independent Schools, Executive Director and he says, "Thus far this week, we are in the process of trying to place 7 Maui students in schools here on Oahu because the families lost their homes and they are relocating to stay with relatives.
On Oahu, the other 2 schools that have opened up to Maui students whose lives were devastated by the wild fires are St. Louis School and Assets School. On the Valley Isle, so far about 300 displaced students from West maui enrolled at other schools on Maui. 130 enrolled in state virtrual learning program.
Keith Hayashi is the Department of Education Superintendent and he says, about Wednesday's first day back at school, “We’ve gotten feedback, from our Central Maui schools and its really great to know that the students who enrolled at Central Maui everything seems to be going ok, there’s a sense of a safe environment our staff has really come together to embrace not only their students that are returning from their schools but the 300 students who were displaced.”
For some teachers going back to the Maui classrooms, it has been a dificult time.
Osa Tui, Jr., HSTA - President says, " Teachers are just devastated. They do not know yet whether they lost their students. We're not even sure if the colleagues of some teachers have been lost. Everyone is a wait and see mode, but in the meantime our hearts bleed.
And while It's been a difficult time for students and their families on Maui. Many on Oahu and throughout Hawaii, are lending a helping hand to help them to rebuild their lives.