Oahu-wide fishing tournament helps marine biologists with sustainability research

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu fishing tournament that starts on Thursday is reeling in more than just fish and prizes. The real purpose is for scientists to get valuable biological data. They do that by collecting fish samples that the fishers bring back.
This fishing tale is about the Oahu fishers who helped replenish their own fishing stock. About 100 fishermen and women head out Thursday through Saturday for the event called Po'aiapuni Ola Mau.
"This tournament is about making a connection between local fishers and marine biologists," said tournament co-found Kirk Kamanu.
It's not just who can catch the biggest fish. It's about who can help scientists solve a sustainability puzzle.
John Wiley is one such scientist, from Poseidon Fisheries Research. He and Kamanu co-founded the event. It's his scientists who will dissect the fish.
"It's difficult for us to find specific species or we don't collect enough samples. Fishermen can bring us their fish, we can cut out our samples, then give the fish back to them to eat," Wiley told KITV4.
"I've been a fisherman 40-plus years. We've seen a decline in Waimanalo and throughout the state," said Kamanu. "The past generations identified that. Now it's our duty to really understand what's happening and look for solutions to mitigate that."
Kamanu and his family-run non-profit Napu'uomalei co-host it.
"We are determined to make sure our future generations are able to fish," he said.
Biologists want to learn when different species are at reproductive age, by their weight and size.
"A lot of reef species are left on the backburner. Economically viable fish are studied first. We're trying to fill in those data gaps," Wiley explained.
This will help "make sure the fishermen are making pono decisions when they harvest fish," Kamanu said.
The tournament is funded through a two-year grant from NOAA's Pacific Islands Region Sustainable Recreational and Non-Commercial Fishing Program. This will be its last year, unless it finds new funding. Kamanu says he hopes so, because they're fishing today so they can keep fishing tomorrow.