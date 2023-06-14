 Skip to main content
Oahu-wide fishing tournament helps marine biologists with sustainability research

  Updated
O'ahu-wide fishing tournament helps marine biologists with sustainability research. Photo: John Wiley.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu fishing tournament that starts on Thursday is reeling in more than just fish and prizes. The real purpose is for scientists to get valuable biological data. They do that by collecting fish samples that the fishers bring back.

This fishing tale is about the Oahu fishers who helped replenish their own fishing stock. About 100 fishermen and women head out Thursday through Saturday for the event called Po'aiapuni Ola Mau.

An error occurred