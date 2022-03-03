Oahu volunteers needed for annual homeless census count

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An O’ahu non-profit organization dedicated to providing care to the island’s homeless population is looking for volunteers for the annual Point in Time census count.
Partners in Care will be conducting the federally mandated census count on Thursday, March 10 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Point in Time Count provides a snapshot of those experiencing homelessness in shelters, streets, beaches, tents and cars. The count is vital for establishing funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as state, local and private funding to help end the crisis on O’ahu.
Volunteers will help outreach workers from various organizations to conduct surveys across the island as well as collecting and creating personal hygiene kits to be shared with individuals.
“This Point in Time Count will be the first for unsheltered homeless since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted people experiencing homelessness on O‘ahu tremendously," notes Heather Lusk, Chair of the O‘ahu Continuum of Care Advisory Board.
“This survey of individuals, couples, and families will produce valuable data for service providers and policymakers in state and local government. The collected data will be used to better channel available resources and help guide future programs. We hope that those who are able will join us in making a positive difference for our island’s communities.”