Oahu under flood advisory Sunday, heavy rains snarling traffic

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 430 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 158 PM HST, Thunderstorms are producing very heavy
rainfall over central and leeward portions of Oahu. Radar and
automated gauges are reporting rainfall rates of 1 to 2.5
inches per hour. Rises on area streams have been sharp but
short-lived as heavy rain continues moving west. Standing
water has been reported at the intersection of Kamehameha
Highway and Kuala Street in Pearl City. The heaviest rainfall
is now occurring over western Oahu, and is mainly impacting
locations near and west of Kunia Road.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Mililani, Pearl City, Waikele, Wahiawa, Wheeler
Field, Waipahu, Kunia, Aiea, Halawa, Waiahole, Schofield
Barracks, Waikane, Salt Lake, Kahaluu, Moanalua, Ahuimanu,
Iroquois Point, Ewa Beach and Kaaawa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 430 PM HST if flooding;
persists.