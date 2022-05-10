 Skip to main content
Oahu To Get More Lifeguards

  • Updated
  • 0

Water safety is always been a big concern for us in Hawaii. Oahu's Ocean Safety will be adding 15 new lifeguard recruits to its ranks this Friday.  At Sandy Beach, visitors walk along the shoreline and others hit the waves every day. Many towers on Oahu have lifeguards, but this one at Sandy Beach does not, and some are concerned about safety. Eranda Garcia is a California Visitor “If its dangerous they should not be letting people on the beach or going in the water. If the waves get so strong it can be so dangerous” I would feel safer if I had someone here who knows to go inside the water.” Camille Cadoret

Canadian Visitor “Obviously we’re tourists, so swimming we don’t do often at the beach. So having a lifeguard is reassuring because if we don’t have a lifeguard we don’t feel comfortable swimming in waves like this.” Starting this Friday, 15 new contract lifeguards will be added to the towers across Oahu…and another class of 15 will be added 5 weeks from now. Kaimi Vierra is a Local Waterman “This is the number one, beach in the nation for neck and back injuries so it’s a pretty deadline place. For them to have to risk their lives everyday. It’s pretty awesome and must be very rewarding for them.” The Ocean Safety Operating budget For June 2022 on Oahu is 17-2 Million dollars and there will be an increase of 13 percent, so $19-point 6 million for the new fiscal year starting in July. Chief John Titchen of Honolulu Ocean Safety

says, “That allows us to do to bring amazing lifeguards, we have literally no vacancies, just a few filling that we are filling. problem recruiting quality people. So an increase to our budget o our staffing as we phase in response to a law requiring us to be on duty more hours. Increase to our budget enables us to do” Chief Ttitchen adds while they have they have no problem in finding lifeguards, there are many in Hawaii who want to join them and a bigger budget will help.

