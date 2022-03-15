Oahu teen rescued from dangerous surf at Queen's Bath on Monday

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hanalei firefighters responded to a 911 emergency call about a 16-year-old Oahu girl who was trapped on the rocks at Queen's Bath in Princeville on Monday afternoon.
First responders were told the girl was trapped on the rocks amid dangerous surf. Lifeguards with the North Roving Patrol Unit also responded on Jet Ski and remained on standby in waters outside of the large surf break.
A firefighter hiked down to the rocks, swam over to the girl, and successfully brought her to safety. The teenage girl had no life-threatening injuries and refused treatment from officials.
She was then released from the scene to her family.
“We are grateful to our first responders who were able to act swiftly in this extremely dangerous rescue,” said Fire Chief Steven Goble.
Access to Queen's Bath has been closed to the public since October 2021 due to the high surf season.
“This incident could have easily turned into a devastating outcome. Queen’s Bath remains closed for a reason, and we urge all beachgoers to take these warnings seriously, for yourself and for our first responders who also put their lives at risk," said Goble.
The gate will continue to remain closed until further notice.
The report did not say how the girl became stranded or if she was swimming with anyone else at the time of this incident.