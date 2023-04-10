 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Oahu surfer loses foot in shark attack

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Morita

The family of Sunday's shark bite victim is talking about the attack which nearly claimed the life of a longtime Kewalo's surfer.

Oahu surfer Mike Morita lost a foot in Sunday's shark attack.

But according to his son, he hasn't lost his sense of humor or his positive outlook on life.

