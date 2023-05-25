Oahu students protest against delay of starting trial between the state and DOT

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hundreds of keiki on Oahu are taking a stand against climate change. The Hawaii Youth Climate Coalition has sued the state and is protesting the proposed delay to delay its trial against the State Department of Transportation (DOT).
The students have lined up more than 500 pairs of shoes between the Hawaii State Capitol and DOT headquarters to symbolize the strides they are taking against fossil fuels.
The shoes represent the many children who are behind this movement.
“This whole legislature is all about making things better for the next generation. That is the next generation and they bring an interesting side to that by trying to move forward with the whole environmental side and wanting to make it better," said Senator Herbert M. "Tim" Richards, district 4.
Attorneys at DOT requested a delay to the start of the trial.
The youth climate activists contend the DOT highway system emits a high level of greenhouse gas emissions which threatens meeting Hawaii's 2045 goal to be 100% clean energy.
Some people walking through the capitol said this is a great way for children to be involved in today's issues but at the same time, others said our keiki need to really understand greenhouse gases and the climate crises.
“I’m so impressed with the youth that are doing this. They're incredibly empathic and they know where they need to be to make a difference in Hawaii,” said Suzanne Lin, visitor from California.
Honolulu resident, Ramon Witherspoon said he does not believe it is as simple as fossil fuels and greenhouse gases are bad. He said it is a matter making sure the evidence is out there and reviewed by everyone involved.
Judge Jeffrey Crabtree ruled that the state can have more time to prepare its defense and will meet with the parties again early next month to discuss when the trial might get underway.