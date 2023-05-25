 Skip to main content
Oahu students protest against delay of starting trial between the state and DOT

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hundreds of keiki on Oahu are taking a stand against climate change. The Hawaii Youth Climate Coalition has sued the state and is protesting the proposed delay to delay its trial against the State Department of Transportation (DOT).

The students have lined up more than 500 pairs of shoes between the Hawaii State Capitol and DOT headquarters to symbolize the strides they are taking against fossil fuels.

Nearly 90% of usable beach at Hanauma Bay could be underwater by 2030, according to UH study

An error occurred