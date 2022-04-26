Oahu short term rental bill signed into law

Honolulu's mayor signed a bill into law today that steps up enforcement of illegal short term rentals, and raises regulations and fees for legal ones.
The rules have been changed for what is now a legal short term vacation rental. Many hope it will give neighborhoods, like Lanikai, back to the residents who live there.
Lanikai is a popular place to visit, and along with Kailua, has had numerous illegal short term rentals providing places to stay.
Other bills were supposed put an end to that, but that has not been the case.
"We have an inspector that covers the area and 95% of the inspections are for short term illegal rental inspections," said Dept.of Planning and Permitting Deputy Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna.
So Tuesday, Honolulu's Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 41 into law.
"Bill 41 goes a step further to limit short term rentals to resort districts. This will protect residential neighbor hoods and makes enforcement easier for the city," stated Honolulu City Councilwoman Esther Kiaʻāina.
One of the ways it makes enforcement easier is it requires all rentals to post registration information in listings.
In the past, legal short term rentals in resort districts like Waikiki, Turtle Bay and Koolina were not required to do that.
This is just one of the several other requirements for legal rental owners, along with paying a registration fee and yearly renewals.
"All of us, even though we are legal, we will have to register our properties. We will have to pay $1,000 to register and do 11-12 things just to register," said Paul Nachtigall, with Friends of Kuilima.
According to Takeuchi Apuna, those fees from legal renters and fines against illegal ones will pay for seven more field inspectors. Money will also go to software programs that will search the web for illegal listings.
"We absolutely intend to enforce this legislation. That is something you can count on," said Blangiardi.
Fines could be as high as $10,000 a day for owners. The city would also use enforcement on hosting platforms if there isn't compliance with individuals - to keep unwanted and illegal rentals out of residential neighborhoods.
"We can return back our residential communities to residential purposes, and zoning laws for they are intended to be," said Honolulu City Councilman Brandon Elefante.
The newly signed law will go into effect in 180 days, in the middle of October.
It also changes the minimum rental length legally allowed from 30 to 90 days for vacation properties located outside of approved resort districts.
While those inside the districts will have to pay more in taxes.
"We would have to pay the same as hotels, $13.9 dollars per $1,000 as opposed to our current tax rate which is $3.5 so it will quadruple our taxes. It is simply unfair for the resort properties," added Nachtigall.
While the requirements for legal short term rentals and enforcement of illegal ones have been set, the issue of tax rates is still being determined by another bill advancing through the Honolulu City Council.
Kiaʻāina adds she expects property owners in resort areas will end up paying more than bed and breakfast owners but less than hotels.