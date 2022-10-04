Oahu residents weigh in on proposed safety regulations ahead of relaxing concealed carry rules

Many legal gun owners who showed up to testify said they feel the need to be able to carry their weapons with them because of their concerns about Hawaii’s crime rate.
"I've been a resident of McCully for about 20+ years...living with my wife. And we've seen a lot of things go down, especially even in the past year. Got 2-3 car chases, prior years to that you having stabbings down the block right across the street, shootings right in Ala Wai Park. So, going backwards now, how am I gonna protect myself from these types of people? Especially these car chases or anything like that. How am I gonna protect myself? I need to be armed with something right?" said Kimo Agalan at the public hearing.
While many who showed up to HPD HQ support concealed carry permits, they feel HPD’s regulations are too restrictive.
Under the proposed changes, a resident applying for a concealed carry permit would have to get a medical waiver -- including a mental health check as well as a background check.
They could not have any arrests or convictions for felony firearms violations, violent crimes, drug possession. And would have to take HPD-approved training and pass a written test as well as a shooting accuracy test.
