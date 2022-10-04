 Skip to main content
Oahu residents weigh in on proposed safety regulations ahead of relaxing concealed carry rules

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposed changes to Hawaii’s concealed carry permit process drew a crowd to Honolulu Police Department (HPD) headquarters on Tuesday.

HPD wants to amend the current regulations, which currently restrict most people from getting a concealed carry permit.

With new concealed carry regulations looming, Mayor Blangiardi proposes safety ordinance

An error occurred