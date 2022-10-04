Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to concealed carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at Tuesday's public meeting at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights.
"This is a concealed carry permit for Utah and for Arizona. I also have insurance and hunter's safety education," said Oahu resident Frank Ocalvey.
He can get a concealed carry permit across the country, but has been denied in Hawaii.
"It doesn't make sense to get it in 49 states except where you live. I am ex-military, so i know how to handle guns. I have all of this training and insurance," added Ocalvey.
That could soon change under proposed regulations by HPD. The revision of rules would allow more people to get a concealed carry permit on Oahu, as long as certain requirements were met.
Including:
Passing a background check, as well as passing a mental evaluation.
"They should do some psychological test, you don't want somebody with PTSD or something, going crazy," said Ocalvey.
Concealed carry permit holders would also have to take a training course and pass a written exam along with a shooting proficiency test. They would also have to be physically able to safely shoot their firearm.
"Everyone should get as much training as they can, but it should NOT be required or prohibitive. If you can't get the training or have physical limitations, it shouldn't prohibit you from carrying a firearm for self defense," said Oahu resident Soleil Roache.
But others argued the proposed requirements should be even stricter.
"I think they should require more hours of training and higher proficiency on the tests," said Oahu resident Deb Nehmad.
All the additional requirements have some gun owners concerned that HPD is trying to make the process so difficult, it will discourage people from getting their permits.
"You can only carry one gun that you register. If you carry a different gun you own - you re a criminal. You have to qualify on that second or third gun you carry. The rules are all over the place, making it a burden on the citizens," said Honolulu resident Michael Elliott.
Why is it so important for people to get a concealed carry permit?
Some feel the need to protect themselves from crime where ever they are on Oahu.
"Sadly people are outnumbered, and they need a way to defend themselves. Even it is a visual presentation of the ability to protect themself, that might be enough to save a life," said Kaneohe resident Bob Smith.
But others voiced concern that more people with guns, even carrying them legally - will actually have the opposite effect.
"I wish I believed proponents that say it will make us safer. But I honestly don't believe that will be the case," added Nehmad.
All of those opinions and many more were expressed at the public hearing. Now HPD personnel will go through all the comments to see if its recommendations need to be changed. If they do, there will be another public hearing over the permit process. If not, HPD could start issuing concealed carry permits by the end of the month.