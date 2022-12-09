Oahu residents can apply for firecracker permits until Dec. 21

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Anyone who plans to ignite firecrackers must purchase a permit. Firecracker permit applications can be made here. Click on the "Application" tab located in the website ribbon, check the acknowledgement box, and then click the "Submit" tab to continue to payment processing.
Additional instructions, courtesy of the Honolulu Fire Department, are as follows:
Permits are nonrefundable.
Permits are only available online, and can only be purchased until Dec. 21, 2022.
Permits are not guarantees that firecrackers will be available for purchase.
When applying for the permit, applicants must select one of the folliwng Satellite City Hall locations: Ala Moana, Kapolei, Pearlridge, or Windward City.
Permits must be picked up at the selected location between Dec. 19-30, 2022, excluding weekends and holidays.
IDs are required for permit pickup.
On Oahu, firecrackers can only be ignited between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.