 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oahu rent up 8% in the last year

  • Updated
  • 0
High rents

Everything from groceries to gas is eating up more of the family budget. And that leaves little more for housing costs that are also on the rise.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Jolyne Ishoda's rent recently rose to $2,300 a month for a three-bedroom Makiki apartment. The $100 monthly increase is making it harder for the mother of three to make ends meet.

Taxpayers still waiting on refunds -- when you can expect to finally receive yours

"For sure I'm feeling like a lot more stressful. With like, where's all the money going?" she said. "Like you live here, but you can't really like go out and enjoy it too much because you're worried about, 'How much gas am I spending to go down to the beach?'"

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred