Oahu rent up 8% in the last year

"For sure I'm feeling like a lot more stressful. With like, where's all the money going?" she said. "Like you live here, but you can't really like go out and enjoy it too much because you're worried about, 'How much gas am I spending to go down to the beach?'"
In the past five years, rent on Oahu have increased almost 19% and residents say it's getting harder to live paycheck to paycheck.
Rent is up 8% since 2021, the highest jump in the past five years. That's according to a new study by real estate consultant Ricky Cassiday.
"Those of us who really work with a lower wage than other people...are struggling to make rent because the rents have gone up significantly," he said. "It's going to displace a lot of people so yeah basically we're in a rental crunch."
The lack of low-income housing in addition to more people moving here competing for rentals is driving up prices.
"Not as many trips to McDonalds for the kids," Ishoda said. "Anything to save money."
The bad news is rents are expected to remain this high until interest rates go down.
