...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Oahu man runs more than 150 miles around island to raise money for junior lifeguard program
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man ran around the entire island over the weekend to help raise money for the next generation of lifeguards.
North Shore resident Kona Johnson ran just over 150 miles in 42-hours. That's close to six marathons in less than two days. He started bright and early Friday morning and finished just before midnight on Saturday.
"I think I just got lucky that everything kind of worked out," he explained. "Running through the night wasn't as bad. I didn't end up sleeping just so I could continue on. I think I laid down in a friend's car near Waipahu for a few hours."
"I just surprised myself which was really cool," Johnson explained. "I didn't expect to complete the run, I just wanted to kind of attempt something that was inspiring to myself and to at least bring a little bit of awareness to the Junior Lifeguard Program.
Some of Johnson's friends ran parts of the journey with him, including his two younger cousins who are in the junior lifeguard program.
The community also came out and showed their support for the last few miles.
To see a GoFundMe page that's been able to help benefit junior lifeguards, click here.