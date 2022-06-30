Oahu keiki participate in junior lifeguard training program on the North Shore

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay. East
winds up to 30 kt in the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels and
south of Big Island.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the past four weeks, the North Shore Lifeguard Association has been training and inspiring the next generation of ocean enthusiasts.
"We're basically just training all of the kids ocean awareness, ocean knowledge, ocean skills and basic CPR," explained lead instructor, Mikey Bruneau.
Recently expanding operations to include kids as young as 8-years old, the Waimea Bay program is the first in the state to target the younger demographic.
"A lot of them, it's their first time learning how to swim," added instructor, Kamu Davis.
Emphasizing the importance of instilling those lessons early, the hope is to cultivate an ocean conscious community, one fully equipped with critical lifesaving skills.
Now in it's fourth week of the 2022 season, more than 200 kids have completed the program -- all coming out with a new with a new set of skills to show for it.
"It's really cool to see the night and day from Monday to Friday these kids and their ability in the water is grown exponentially," Bruneau continued.
The program, run by the North Shore Lifeguard Association, operates independently from the City and County and provides the sessions free of charge.
Staff members say the interest is only growing, which is especially important as we continue to see critical lifeguard shortages throughout the state. Younger campers often return each year, feeding directly into their 12-17 training camps.