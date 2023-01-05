Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show

Rick Boss is VP of Business Development at Sky Elements Drone Shows, the company that staged this show. Boss says it took "multiple calls with the client to help understand what's the imagery and vision for the show. Once that's decided, our animators go to work."
Boss says a 10-minute show takes 60 hours of animation prep work paired with music. And on the day of, staff on site "set up the drones. That takes couple of hours to do safety checks, make sure everything's ok, then we're ready to fly the show," he described.
This Texas-based business says it's one of the largest drone show companies in the US, flying about 50% to 60% of all shows in the country. Some of its biggest productions involve over 1,000 drones.
"We've done Star Wars shows for the Oakland A's. Every major league baseball you've seen has been us. Disney, [we've done] multiple shows," listed Boss.
This is a new technology, and has become popular over the last two years.
Boss says the biggest selling point is that "we can really tell a story in the sky. Fireworks is nice, but hard to write out 'The Kahala.'"
It's not, however, cheaper than fireworks.
"In Hawaii specifically, fireworks are quite expensive for professional shows. Drone shows are relatively close in pricing, a little more expensive," he said.
Boss says the benefits make up for it.
"We've flown shows in Colorado and California where there's fire danger and pyrotechnics aren't something they can do. Also, the environmental impact. We come in, fly a show, and leave nothing behind," he said.
Advocates also like that it's not noisy. Many pets get scared by fireworks, but the Hawaiian Humane Society doesn't have an official position because it's too new. We also asked the Honolulu Fire Department, but haven't heard back yet.