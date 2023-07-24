Oahu homeowners can apply for property tax credit before October 2 By KITV Web Staff Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated Jul 24, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Homeowners in the City and County of Honolulu who meet the eligibility requirements can apply for a real property tax credit this year.The tax credit will be the difference between the current year’s property tax less three percent of your total gross income. The application deadline is October 2, 2023.The eligibility requirements include:-- The homeowner must have a home exemption in effect at the time of application and for the subsequent tax year.-- Any of the titleholders do not own any other property anywhere.-- The combined income of all titleholders cannot exceed $80,000 (Increased from $60,000 to $80,000)Tax credit applications are now available online, at all satellite city halls, or via mail, as applicants who filed last year were mailed their applications on July 14, 2023.If you qualify for the credit, the credit will be applied to your property tax bill that you will receive in July of 2024.For more information or assistance, contact the Real Property Tax Relief Office at (808) 768-3205, or e-mail bfstaxrelief@honolulu.gov. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Property Tax Real Property Law Mortgage Tax Credit Honolulu Real Property Tax Relief Office Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents Updated Sep 2, 2022 Local Aloha Wear Brand from Hawaii 'Coradorables' featured for Barbie Movie Updated Jul 21, 2023 Business Here's how Hawaii teens can sign up for free Planet Fitness summer passes Updated May 3, 2022 Local Board of Water says customers water is safe Updated Dec 3, 2021 Crime & Courts Co-defendant in former Kauai councilmember's drug trafficking ring sentenced to 44 months in prison Updated Oct 26, 2022 News On a mission to remove vagrants, private security cracks down at Maunakea Marketplace Updated Jun 9, 2023 Recommended for you