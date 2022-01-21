Oahu Homeowners Assistance Fund to launch Friday, Jan. 21

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet later today through
Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...through 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act has been allocated to provide relief to Hawaii's homeowners.
Starting today, eligible Oahu residents can apply for assistance of up to $30 thousand.
Organized by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, these funds can be used pay overdue mortgage bills, utilities, and other housing related expenses.
Applications for the Oahu Homeowner Assistance Fund opened today at 10 am.
In order to distribute the money to make the greatest impact-- Those who apply will be required to provide proof of economic hardship as brought on by the pandemic.
"Today, we'll be taking up to 1000 applications and we'll be focusing on our priority groups. One is on income, with up to the 100 AMI, as well as the second for socially disadvantaged ethnic groups" explained Kainalu Severson, of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
Of the 50 million dollars granted to state, $30 million will be allocated to Oahu.
The other islands will have their own homeowner relief programs.