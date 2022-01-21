 Skip to main content

Oahu Homeowners Assistance Fund to launch Friday, Jan. 21

  • Updated
  • 0
Oahu mortgage relief

$50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act has been allocated to provide relief to Hawaii's homeowners.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act has been allocated to provide relief to Hawaii's homeowners.

Starting today, eligible Oahu residents can apply for assistance of up to $30 thousand.

Organized by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, these funds can be used pay overdue mortgage bills, utilities, and other housing related expenses.

Applications for the Oahu Homeowner Assistance Fund opened today at 10 am.

In order to distribute the money to make the greatest impact-- Those who apply will be required to provide proof of economic hardship as brought on by the pandemic.

"Today, we'll be taking up to 1000 applications and we'll be focusing on our priority groups. One is on income, with up to the 100 AMI, as well as the second for socially disadvantaged ethnic groups" explained Kainalu Severson, of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

AMI chart

Of the 50 million dollars granted to state, $30 million will be allocated to Oahu.

The other islands will have their own homeowner relief programs.

For application information: CLICK HERE 

