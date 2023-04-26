 Skip to main content
Oahu has a high rate of deadly motorcycle accidents

motorcycle

There is an alarming statistic when it comes to fatal crashes on Oahu.

There are around 25,000 registered motorcycles and mopeds on Oahu, only a small fraction compared to the more than 700,000 cars and trucks on our roads.

Even though there are many more cars, last year the same number of people died on Oahu's roads riding motorcycles, mopeds or scooters as they did in car accidents. In 2021, more motorcyclists died than those in cars.

