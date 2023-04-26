Oahu has a high rate of deadly motorcycle accidents

There are around 25,000 registered motorcycles and mopeds on Oahu, only a small fraction compared to the more than 700,000 cars and trucks on our roads.
Even though there are many more cars, last year the same number of people died on Oahu's roads riding motorcycles, mopeds or scooters as they did in car accidents. In 2021, more motorcyclists died than those in cars.
Over the past two months, there have been 6 fatal motorcycle crashes on Oahu alone.
In the latest deadly crash in Hawaii Kai, police found 20 year old Mario Miguel Jr. had been speeding before the accident. Statewide, data from past crashes show more than 60% of those deadly motorcycle accidents had riders speeding.
"Most single motorcycle accidents are a result of speed and failure to negotiate a curve, going in too hot," said William Labby, the Motorcycle Safety Education Coordinator at Leeward Community College.
Labby runs the island's only civilian motorcycle training course, where riders are taught the basics of how to handle a bike, and how to be prepared for emergency situations that come up on the road.
"You have to be continuously aware of your surroundings and you have to be aware of your capabilities and limitations. If you divert your attention, even for a brief moment - it can be the end."
While more than a thousand riders take the three day course each year, Labby still sees many motorcyclists on our streets doing things wrong.
"You have a lot of people probably riding outside of their limits, and they don't understand the capability of their motorcycle. They may be riding too fast into a curve, or not braking fast enough."
Motorcyclists are not required to take the safety course in order to get a license, they only have to pass a basic road skills test. So he offers this advice to all motorcyclists, so they can cruise our streets and return home safely.
"Ride within your limits, do a self-assessment of your motorcycle skills, wear protective gear and ride to be seen."
Motorcyclists, or interested motorcyclists can sign up for the basic training course held each week, or take an advanced riding course that is also periodically offered at Leeward Community College.